BREAKING NEWS: Garza, Sherrard win GPISD election

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

With all votes in as of 8:24 p.m. Saturday, Linda Clark Sherrard and Ramon Garza will be returned to the Galena Park ISD board of trustees for another term.

Sherrard did not have a challenger and garnered 500 votes.

All eyes were on the race between former board member Wanda Heath Johnson and current board member Ramon Garza. Johnson was unseated from the board last year to newcomer Amanda Erebia.

Garza earned 546 votes to Johnson’s 300 to retain his seat on the board. All 100 percent of the precincts have been counted.

Garza had a near 200-vote margin in early voting that was too hard for Johnson to overcome on election day. It is one of the lowest turnouts for a Galena Park ISD election.

Garza’s biggest advantage came in Precinct 81 and 208 at Galena Park Middle School where he scored 180 votes to Johnson’s 35. Precincts 164 and 208 used to be a stronghold that pushed Johnson over in previous elections, but tonight, she only picked up 19 votes.

Johnson’s best showing came in the north part of the district in Precinct 353 where she outscored Garza, 56-17.

Out of the 20 precincts, Johnson only won five while Garza won the remaining 15. Garza’s top three boxes brought in 101, 79, and 69 votes while Johnson’s best efforts were 56, 53, and 41. Johnson failed to get more than 5 votes in 10 of the 20 precincts.

While the results are unofficial, they will be canvassed presumably at the next board meeting.

More on this story to come.