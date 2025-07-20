Local artists bring community history to life through Pct. 2 murals

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Harris County Precinct 2 is undergoing a vibrant transformation as new murals bloom across its community centers—thanks in large part to the vision and commitment of several Houston-based artists including Jatziri Barron.

Over the past several weeks, Precinct 2 has hosted community meetings, inviting residents to help shape the creative direction of these public art pieces.

Monica Campos, marketing manager for East Aldine District, emphasized the importance of community involvement: “We’re bringing more art to the community—and we want your voice to help shape it!” Campos wrote in a letter to residents. “It’s an exciting opportunity to create something meaningful and lasting, together. Your input is extremely important and appreciated.”

Barron, who has called Houston home for over 13 years, draws deeply from her roots and the communities around her.

“Houston’s home now, and it’s a community that I really care about,” Barron said. “A lot of my work is inspired by the people I meet, and sometimes I even paint portraits of community members right onto the murals. This project has been special because I’ve gotten to know the McNair community—they’re so involved and welcoming.”

Barron’s journey as an artist began in her school days in Cypress, and she honed her craft at the Glassell School of Art, part of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Today, she works out of Silver Street Studios, one of the largest artist campuses in the country.

“If you haven’t visited Sawyer Yards before, you really should,” Barron said, inviting locals to meet artists during open studio events.

Precinct 2 selected six muralists for this ambitious project, aiming to reflect the area’s diversity and ensure broad representation. Barron expressed pride in her selection: “They needed more women on the project, so I’m one of only two female artists involved. I’ve also worked with the East End Cultural District, so some people were already familiar with my work.”

Barron’s mural at JD Walker Park is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, though the official reveal date has not yet been set. The process, while demanding, has been rewarding—especially for Barron, who makes the long drive from Cypress to Baytown regularly.

“The community is really close-knit, which reminds me of Mexico. A lot of the people in the mural are local figures, like Joe Tex’s nieces, who visit every day, and Mr. Warren, a community historian who provided invaluable reference materials,” she explained. “Some of the stories go back to the rice and strawberry plantations, where both African American and Mexican laborers worked together. I found real connections to my own heritage through this research.”

Barron says the mural strives to honor both African American history and the area’s significant Latino population.

“When we held community meetings, everyone wanted to make sure Latino contributions were included. It’s really inclusive here, and that’s important to me,” she said.

Asked if painting people from different backgrounds posed any challenges, Barron replied, “Not at all. My work is all about community. I enjoy diving into history and learning more—it’s what makes every project unique.”

With the murals nearing completion, anticipation builds for the public unveiling.

“If you love your work, you never work a day in your life,” Barron reflected. “It’s a gift to share art with others, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created together.”

Details for the mural reveal will be announced soon, promising a celebration of art, history, and the vibrant tapestry of Precinct 2.