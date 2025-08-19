TEA restores school ratings, marks slight progress for Sheldon ISD

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

AUSTIN, TX – August 15, 2025 — In a significant move for transparency and accountability, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has officially released the 2025 A-F Accountability Ratings for public school systems and campuses statewide. This release also includes the previously postponed 2024 ratings, now public after legal barriers were resolved.

The unveiling of these ratings marks a return to clarity for Texas families, communities, and school leaders, after two years of lawsuits delayed their publication.

“Today marks a return to clarity and accountability. With the release of the 2025 A–F Ratings, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency and to providing accurate, readily available information that helps every family understand how their school is doing,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

Sheldon ISD continues to make small improvements, but the good news is they are trending upward. The 2022-23 score of C/73 was disappointing, but the most recent scores in the last two years have shown minor improvement. In 2023-24, they raised their rating to a C/75 and most recently in the 2024-25 school year to a solid C/77. Unfortunately, too many C ratings and not enough B’s prevented the district from achieving the elusive B rating.

In 2025, 1,208 districts and 9,084 campuses received ratings. Compared to the prior year, 24 percent of districts and 31 percent of campuses saw improvement in their letter grades. The majority of campuses maintained their previous ratings, while only 15 percent experienced a decline. Notably, 43 percent of high-poverty campuses earned an A or B, demonstrating that student demographics do not determine educational outcomes.

The A–F Accountability System, established in 2017 by the 85th Texas Legislature through House Bill 22, aims to provide straightforward information about school performance in Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. The system is designed to promote continuous improvement and ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education that prepares them for life after graduation.

These ratings are a vital resource for educators, parents, policymakers, and local communities, offering clear insights into school and district performance and guiding support to areas where it is needed most. The A–F system strikes a balance between rigor, fairness, and transparency, setting ambitious goals for postsecondary readiness while recognizing growth and achievement across Texas schools.

To view the 2025 A-F Ratings for school systems and campuses, visit TXschools.gov.

Sheldon ISD District Rating—C (77)

C E King HS Grade 9 – Grade 12 C

C E King MS Grade 6 – Grade 8 C

Garrett Elem Grade 1 – Grade 5 C

H M Carroll Elem Grade 1 – Grade 5 B

High Point East Grade 9 – Grade 11 Not Rated

Kase Academy Grade 10 – Grade 12 B

L E Monahan Elem Grade 1 – Grade 5 C

Michael R Null MS Grade 6 – Grade 8 C

Royalwood Elem Grade 1 – Grade 5 C

Sheldon Early Childhood Academy Early Education – Grade 1 B

Sheldon Elem Grade 1 – Grade 5 B

Sheldon JJAEP Grade 12 Not Rated

Sheldon Lake Elem Grade 1 – Grade 5 C

Stephanie Cravens Early Childhood EE / K C