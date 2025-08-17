TEA restores school ratings, marks slight progress for Channelview ISD

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

AUSTIN, TX – August 15, 2025 — In a significant move for transparency and accountability, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has officially released the 2025 A-F Accountability Ratings for public school systems and campuses statewide. This release also includes the previously postponed 2024 ratings, now public after legal barriers were resolved.

The unveiling of these ratings marks a return to clarity for Texas families, communities, and school leaders, after two years of lawsuits delayed their publication.

“Today marks a return to clarity and accountability. With the release of the 2025 A–F Ratings, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency and to providing accurate, readily available information that helps every family understand how their school is doing,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

Channelview ISD made enough improvement by four points to earn a B/80 rating for the first time since 2021-22. Only three schools failed to make the B rating: Alice Johnson Junior High C/76, McMullan Elementary C/75, and New Horizons Fine Arts Magnet School with the lowest at D/67.

In 2025, 1,208 districts and 9,084 campuses received ratings. Compared to the prior year, 24 percent of districts and 31 percent of campuses saw improvement in their letter grades. The majority of campuses maintained their previous ratings, while only 15 percent experienced a decline. Notably, 43 percent of high-poverty campuses earned an A or B, demonstrating that student demographics do not determine educational outcomes.

The A–F Accountability System, established in 2017 by the 85th Texas Legislature through House Bill 22, aims to provide straightforward information about school performance in Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. The system is designed to promote continuous improvement and ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education that prepares them for life after graduation.

These ratings are a vital resource for educators, parents, policymakers, and local communities, offering clear insights into school and district performance and guiding support to areas where it is needed most. The A–F system strikes a balance between rigor, fairness, and transparency, setting ambitious goals for postsecondary readiness while recognizing growth and achievement across Texas schools.

To view the 2025 A-F Ratings for school systems and campuses, visit TXschools.gov.

Channelview ISD District Rating—B (80)

Aguirre JH Grade 6 – Grade 8 B

Alice Johnson JH Grade 6 – Grade 8 C

B H Hamblen Elem Kindergarten – Grade 5 B

Channelview HS Grade 9 – Grade 12 B

De Zavala Elem Kindergarten – Grade 5 B

Early Childhood Center EE / PK B

Endeavor HS Grade 9 – Grade 12 A

Harvey S Brown Elem Kindergarten – Grade 5 B

McGhee Elem Kindergarten – Grade 5 B

McMullan Elem Kindergarten – Grade 5 C

New Horizons Fine Arts Magnet Kindergarten – Grade 5 D