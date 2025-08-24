NRG Energy to expand power generation with new plant inside GPISD boundaries

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

NRG Energy, Inc. is set to embark on a significant expansion project with the development of a new power plant within its existing NRG Greens Bayou power production complex in Harris County. The project, spearheaded by NRG Greens Bayou 6, LLC, aims to address the projected power generation capacity shortfalls in Texas’s electricity market.

The proposed project involves the construction of a 455-megawatt (MW) electricity generation plant, which will operate using a natural gas-fired combustion turbine in a simple-cycle configuration. This advanced facility will utilize the new GE 7HA.03 advanced class combustion turbine, known for its rapid startup time, enhanced operability functions, and reduced emissions. The turbine is designed to burn less fuel, resulting in lower emissions of nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, unburned hydrocarbons, and other volatile organic compounds. Additionally, it is capable of operating on more than 50 percent hydrogen, offering a low-carbon alternative fuel option for the future.

The project, which is expected to commence in 2026 and be completed by 2028, represents a total investment of approximately $547,974,793. It will be developed on approximately six acres within Harris County, inside an enterprise zone. The construction phase is anticipated to create around 250 jobs, with up to 14 permanent, full-time positions available upon completion.

NRG Energy is seeking support from various entities, including the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and Galena Park ISD, for a JETI application and a ten-year value limitation on new, eligible real and personal property associated with the project. This support is crucial for the financial viability of the project, as it will help reduce the projected costs and demonstrate the project’s feasibility.

NRG Greens Bayou 6 LLC’s real and personal property improvements for the proposed project would include GE 7HA.03 advanced class combustion turbine generator, control room and warehouse, cooling tower, diesel-fired emergency generator, all ancillary and elibigle machinery and equipment necessary for operations, water storage tanks and treating system, and a new fuel gas compressor.

The NRG Greens Bayou 6 project is part of a broader initiative by NRG Energy to expand its power generation facilities in Texas, which includes the TH Wharton power generation facility in Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and the Cedar Bayou power generation facility in Goose Creek CISD. The success of these projects is contingent upon economic development support in the form of low-interest loans, completion bonus grants, and tax abatement partnerships.

As NRG Energy moves forward with this ambitious project, it aims to contribute to the stability and reliability of Texas’s power grid, ensuring a sustainable and efficient energy future for the state.