TEA restores school ratings, marks slight progress for Galena Park ISD

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

AUSTIN, TX – August 15, 2025 — In a significant move for transparency and accountability, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has officially released the 2025 A-F Accountability Ratings for public school systems and campuses statewide. This release also includes the previously postponed 2024 ratings, now public after legal barriers were resolved.

The unveiling of these ratings marks a return to clarity for Texas families, communities, and school leaders, after two years of lawsuits delayed their publication.

“Today marks a return to clarity and accountability. With the release of the 2025 A–F Ratings, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency and to providing accurate, readily available information that helps every family understand how their school is doing,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

Galena Park ISD scored a solid 87/B for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. That score is up from the previous B/85 during the 2022-23 school year when the test changed. The solid score places them in the position to achieve an A rating next year. Only two schools, Dr. Shirley J. Williamson Elementary and Accelerated Center for Education (ACE), scored a C rating, both at a 78, while all others achieved either an A or B rating.

In 2025, 1,208 districts and 9,084 campuses received ratings. Compared to the prior year, 24 percent of districts and 31 percent of campuses saw improvement in their letter grades. The majority of campuses maintained their previous ratings, while only 15 percent experienced a decline. Notably, 43 percent of high-poverty campuses earned an A or B, demonstrating that student demographics do not determine educational outcomes.

The A–F Accountability System, established in 2017 by the 85th Texas Legislature through House Bill 22, aims to provide straightforward information about school performance in Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. The system is designed to promote continuous improvement and ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education that prepares them for life after graduation.

These ratings are a vital resource for educators, parents, policymakers, and local communities, offering clear insights into school and district performance and guiding support to areas where it is needed most. The A–F system strikes a balance between rigor, fairness, and transparency, setting ambitious goals for postsecondary readiness while recognizing growth and achievement across Texas schools.

To view the 2025 A-F Ratings for school systems and campuses, visit TXschools.gov.

Galena Park ISD District Rating—B (87)

Accelerated Center for Education Grade 9 – Grade 12 C

Cimarron Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

Cloverleaf Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

Cobb 6th Grade Campus Grade 6 A

Cunningham MS Grade 7 – Grade 8 B

Dr Shirley J Williamson Elem Early Education – Grade 5 C

Galena Park Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

Galena Park HS Grade 9 – Grade 12 B

GPISD Career & Technical ECHS Grade 9 – Grade 12 A

Galena Park MS Grade 6 – Grade 8 A

Green Valley Elem Early Education – Grade 5 B

Highpoint School East (DAEP) Grade 7 – Grade 12 Not Rated

Jacinto City Elem Early Education – Grade 5 A

James B Havard Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 A

Juvenile Justice Aep Grade 9 Not Rated

MacArthur Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

Normandy Crossing Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

North Shore Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

North Shore MS Grade 7 – Grade 8 A

North Shore Senior High Grade 9 – Grade 12 B

Purple Sage Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

Pyburn Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 A

Sam Houston Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

Tice Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 A

Woodland Acres Elem Prekindergarten – Grade 5 B

Woodland Acres MS Grade 6 – Grade 8 B