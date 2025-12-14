Panthers make history–advance to state championship round

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The C. E. King Panthers have made school history this season, advancing to their first-ever state championship round under the leadership of first-year head coach Cory Laxen. The team’s remarkable journey has been marked by broken records, a transformed culture, and a renewed sense of belief.

Laxen, a Rice graduate and former North Shore Mustangs coach, took a leap of faith when leaving a championship-winning program to build something special at C. E. King.

“It’s not easy leaving North Shore. You’re winning, you’re having success, and that’s going to be the year-in, year-out deal. To leave a place to where you’re winning and doing stuff, that’s not easy because you’re taking a chance, but you’re betting on yourself, hoping that you can make something out of it,” Laxen reflected.

The Panthers compete in a fiercely competitive district, often called “the little SEC.” Every week is a playoff-style environment, demanding focus and resilience.

“It’s a playoff caliber district. I mean, every week’s important, and you can’t have a bad game. It prepares you for a playoff run because if you have a bad game in district, it could potentially make it to where you’re not in playoff contention. So every week is a playoff style environment on the field,” Laxen explained.

Transforming the program required more than just strategy, it meant changing the culture. “You’ve just got to make them think they’re unstoppable. You must put them in a position mentally and physically for them to be successful. By doing that, we had to start off by changing the culture and being consistent with all the details and letting these kids know that we’re not going to let up on them just because it gets old. They found out real early that discipline and structure was going to be a big part of their time here at C.E. King and they bought into it and they turned it into a lifestyle. It’s carried over to the field and now we’re having a little bit of success,” Laxen said.

The results speak for themselves. The Panthers’ classes have shown consistent success at every level, with the current senior class losing only one game as freshmen, and the sophomore class going undefeated.

Laxen was recently honored as the Touchdown Club of Houston’s Coach of the Year, a testament to his leadership and the team’s achievements.

“Great players make great coaches. There’s some really good coaches out there that aren’t in the playoffs. There’s some really good coaches that didn’t win very many games. And so you’re just as good as you are with the X’s and O’s. You’re also that bad if you don’t have the Jims and the Joes,” he explained.

Laxen said he was fortunate to be surrounded by some really good athletes and some really good coaches.

“My face is on the program, but I don’t do nothing but do these phone calls with you guys,” Laxen humbly remarked.

As the Panthers prepare for their shot at the state title in Arlington, Texas, the excitement and pride in the community are palpable.

“We hope this is just the beginning, but we gotta make sure we get the job done,” Laxen said.

The team hopes to write a new chapter in the Panther book of success this weekend at Jerry World.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP DETAILS

Who: C.E. King Panthers vs. Desoto Eagles

When: This Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. kickoff

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Side: C.E. King is the home team. Gates open at 6 p.m.

TICKET & PARKING INFO

Tickets: Must be purchased online only. Get your tickets now! https://seatgeek.com/…/football/2025-12-20-11-am/17933239

Discount Code: Use the special C.E. King discount code: 6AD2H25

Parking: $25 per car (Credit Card Only, paid on site).

Important reminder: The stadium is mobile ticket only. Please download the SeatGeek app—paper tickets will not be accepted.