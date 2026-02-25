Cimarron Elementary breaks ground on new, modern campus

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The Cimarron Elementary School community gathered in celebration as Galena Park Independent School District (GPISD) broke ground on a brand-new campus, marking a significant milestone in the district’s ongoing commitment to educational excellence and community investment.

“Today we celebrate a new chapter for our students in the community of Cimarron Elementary School,” said Principal Janie Jimenez, during the ceremony.

The step forward comes after the district identified more than $500 million in renovation and construction needs in 2023.

“A citizens committee of over 30 members helped set priorities, ultimately recommending the complete rebuild of Cimarron Elementary. The GPISD Board of Trustees called a bond election on May 4, 2024, and the community overwhelmingly approved a $530 million bond package, paving the way for this project,” said Superintendent Dr. John Moore.

The new Cimarron Elementary will be a two-story facility, designed to accommodate 700 students and feature modern amenities, including a dedicated fine arts wing and a legacy clinic with a separate entrance for community and student health needs.

“It’s actually going to cost about $35 million, which is well under budget,” explained Ed Martir, director of facilities planning and construction. “Most elementaries these days are $45 million or more. We got every bit of what we wanted in the program, and there were no value engineering or concessions. We’re trying to save money for the taxpayers as well.”

Matir and his staff at GPISD are in a bit of a hurry.

“I’ve kicked off a lot of the school replacements (including Cimarron) and trying to get the additions done by the end of the year,” he said to beat what might be higher costs. The sped-up timeline assures the lower prices based on a favorable inflation rate currently. The accelerated timeline also assures no disruption to class without the unnecessary purchase of portables on site.

“Once we get close enough and probably in the summer, we’ll demo the rest of the old school and then go ahead and do the parking lot and play fields,” he said.

The original Cimarron Elementary, built in the late 1950s, has served generations of families.

“I was here in 1956. I lived at 1117 Cimarron Street growing up,” recalled Wayne Oquin, an alumnus and former school board chairman who attended the school’s 70th anniversary. “It’s a classic neighborhood school. Fortunately, there was enough property here to not disrupt things while you’re building the new one.”

District leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining vibrant, modern facilities.

“It’s not just about a bond and just about construction. It’s about keeping a community vibrant and having a great education system where people want to live,” Moore said. “We’re fortunate to have the support of a community that sees the importance of having great facilities for their children.”

The new school is expected to open in August 2027.

“We’re hoping to have it ready by next year so that students can move in,” Martir added.

Principal Janie Jimenez and student council members joined district officials and community leaders for the ceremonial first shovel of dirt, symbolizing the start of construction and a bright future for Cimarron Elementary’s next generation.

District officials also thanked Chu Architects, Rice and Gardner Consultants, and Gamma Construction Company for their expertise and collaboration in bringing the Cimarron Elementary School Master Plan to life.