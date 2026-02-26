Community demands transparency as Texas DSHS skips air pollution meeting

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Community leaders, health experts, and residents gathered at the San Jacinto Community Center in Highlands last Thursday to confront the findings of a recent Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) cancer study, which revealed significantly elevated rates of leukemia, lung and bronchus cancer, lymphoma, and cervical cancer across a massive area of East Harris County. The panel, organized as a follow-up to Public Health Watch’s October 2025 investigation, brought together advocates and experts to demand greater transparency and immediate action. There was only one problem—the invited guests, Texas Department of State Health Services, was a no-show.

Since DSHS declined to participate, an empty chair and balloon marked their absence.

The event drew about 60 attendees and featured representatives from organizations including Texas Health and Environmental Alliance (THEA), Air Alliance Houston, Fenceline Watch, Channelview Health and Improvement Coalition (CHIC), and Public Citizen.

Before the panel began, Harris County Pct. 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey spoke his mind on the cleanup of the Superfund Site on the San Jacinto River.

“The waste pits have sat too long in a bureaucratic holding pattern. The site needs to move from planning to construction for remediation,” he told the gathering.

“They’ve got a plan. I’ve been briefed on the plan. It’s a good plan. Do it. Move forward. Fire the gun. There’s always reasons to delay. I’m tired of it,” he said frustrated with the bureaucracy.

Panelist Jackie Medcalf, founder and CEO of THEA, described the community’s long struggle for answers to the exceedingly high cancer rate in the area.

“Living here in Highlands, my family and I and our neighbors felt like we had disproportionate rates of cancer. For years, we begged the EPA, we begged the state to study our health. We handed over the types of cancer that we most commonly saw in the community.”

Medcalf expressed frustration with the state’s refusal to release census tract-level data, which would allow residents to pinpoint risks in their neighborhoods.

“It stuck out like a sore thumb that they did not look at census level data. We want this information. We should have this information. I deeply believe that the data of the community lives with the community,” she insisted.

Environmental epidemiologist Dr. Inye Yuok of Air Alliance Houston reviewed the study and found the results deeply concerning.

“There were four types of cancers that were statistically significant. The most alarming to me was the leukemia rates, because they were three times what we expected. That level alone should trigger further investigations. That should be the next step. There’s no question about it,” he said definitively.

Panelists and attendees criticized the state’s rationale for withholding detailed data, arguing that census tract information can be safely de-identified.

“You’re absolutely right. They can de-identify the data. You do that all the time in research. You don’t need to add anybody’s name to it. You de-identify it and you can share that data. So you’re not missing anything,” said Dr. Yuok.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of community advocacy. Medcalf urged residents to use their voices.

“We have moved mountains before when we’ve all used our voices. On txhea.org, we have a petition on there. We have already submitted hundreds of petitions from residents asking for the state to release census level data,” and she urged more participation.

Panelists explained that DSHS is currently undergoing a “sunset review,” a periodic evaluation by the Texas Sunset Commission, and encouraged public participation.

“You can send an e-mail to sunset@sunset.texas.gov and read DSHS review on the subject line. Or you can submit comments online. That’s one powerful way that you can get the state, the DSHS, to do what they have to do,” she urged.

The meeting closed with calls for continued engagement, voting for officials who prioritize environmental health, and monitoring upcoming permits and pollution releases.

“Our reporting a couple years ago did push a Houston area representative to raise the pollution fines through the TCEQ for the first time in more than a decade. That was through the sunset process. Now we see the sunset process is up for DSHS, so we’re all going to be rolling up our sleeves,” said moderator David Leffler.

As the community awaits further action, the panel’s message was clear: transparency, accountability, and local voices are essential to protecting public health.