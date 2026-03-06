Northeast Trail Ride brings living history to area students

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

For a few days each year, the rhythm of modern life in east Harris County slows to the steady cadence of hooves, wagon wheels and tradition. As the Northeast Trail Ride makes its way from Cheeks, Texas, to downtown Houston for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kickoff, history quite literally rides through neighborhoods, schoolyards and communities, offering a living lesson for children and adults alike.

What begins in the small community of Cheeks, about 16 miles west of Beaumont, becomes a moving classroom stretching more than a week and dozens of miles. Riders rise before dawn, preparing wagons and animals long before the public ever sees them.

“We pull out about nine o’clock every morning,” said Anthony Bruno, trail boss for the Northeast Trail Ride Association. “First we wake up at five o’clock… take our equipment, our sleeping quarters and our wagons to the next stop.”

But the trail ride is about more than logistics. Each day begins with fellowship, music and prayer — traditions Bruno says ground the group and set the tone for the long miles ahead.

“On the bus, we do a little fellowshipping, a little gospel singing and getting closer to God,” Bruno said. “It’s a spiritual unit for all of us.”

That sense of purpose is something riders hope to pass along, especially when the trail intersects with schools. As the wagons roll through communities like Crosby and Sheldon, students line up to watch a mini parade of horses, mules and cowboys.

“When we leave Crosby, we go to Sheldon ISD and give them a little mini parade,” Bruno said. “They love it and they look forward to it every year”. The practice helps them out before the big event on Saturday at the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade.

Those moments, he said, are vital to preserving the heritage of trail riding and cowboy culture.

“If we don’t get the kids involved, our heritage is going to be lost,” Bruno said. “It’s a big thing for us to get the kids interested in it… and let them know their history.”

This year’s ride included more than 100 registered participants, with daily riders rotating in and out as work and family obligations allowed. While the numbers were encouraging, the journey was not without heartbreak. On the final day, the ride lost two horses to heat-related complications — a reminder of the physical demands placed on animals during the endurance trek.

“Horses are very sensitive to climate change,” Bruno said. “The heat took the toll.”

The two horses were loaded up and taken back to Cheeks, Texas where they were buried in a horse cemetery out in the country.

At 60 years young, Bruno said he’d keep coming back as often as he’s physically able to do so.

Despite the loss, Bruno said the unity of this year’s ride stood out.

“Our unity was just so prevalent,” he said. “It was so peaceful and loving… every day was a good day.”

That unity, reinforced by shared faith, shared meals and shared miles, is what keeps riders coming back year after year — and what keeps spectators young and old stopping to watch as history rides past their front doors.

As the Northeast Trail Ride heads into Houston, it carries more than riders and wagons. It carries stories, lessons and a reminder that the past is not something locked away in textbooks — sometimes, it comes clopping down the road, waving at schoolchildren along the way.