Galena Park Police prepared for Hurricane season

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. – Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – The 2020 hurricane season has begun and researchers say this year may be especially active. Galena Park’s Police Chief Rodney Chersky and Fire Chief Tom Ehlers have their departments ahead of the game. Their departments constantly monitor the weather conditions and they plan together for the possibility of responding to emergencies if the city’s streets become flooded.

Police Chief Chersky said “Galena Park has two Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV’s), one for the police and one for the fire department. The High Water Rescue Vehicles cost approximately $140,000.00 each, however the city purchased them in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey from the state surplus with a military grant for just $5,000.00 each, one only has 900 miles on it.”

Chersky said, the main purpose of the LMTV’s is for high water rescues, but they’re also helpful when called upon to go on utility right of ways or other areas where a patrol vehicle or other emergency vehicle may not be able to get without being damaged or getting stuck.

The police and fire department has emergency backup electrical generators to supply all normal operations of the department as well as the stations emergency telephone and two-way radio communications. In the event flooded roads prevent the normal shift changes requiring the on-duty personnel to work extended hours, the two chiefs plan ahead and stock up with extra supplies of food and drinking water.

Hurricane season began June 1st and runs through November 30th. Its important citizens keep up with weather conditions and stock up now with emergency supplies before weather conditions hampers getting out.

FOOD ITEMS: water, powdered milk, dry cereal, rice, beans, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, canned juice, canned beans and pasta, ready to eat canned soups and meats, bread, crackers, fresh fruit and energy bars.

SUPPLIES: medicines, important phone numbers and insurance papers, credit cards, cash, first aid kit, toilet paper, moist towelettes, garbage bags, dish soap, aluminum foil, paper towels. paper plates and cups, plastic utensils, food storage bags or containers, flashlight, spare batteries, tool kit, mosquito repellent, rain gear, plastic sheeting, rope, duct tape, grill, charcoal, lighter fluid, manual can opener, fully-charged cell phone, spare gasoline and strike-anywhere matches.

PET SUPPLIES: pet food (canned and dry), leash and collar, water and food bowls and carrier.

BABY SUPPLIES: diapers, wipes, formula or baby food, bottles, rash ointment and medicines.