Sheldon ISD releases “Safe Start Plan”

Sheldon ISD has released our Safe Start Plan for the 2020-21 school year that contains guidelines for school day operations, instructional plans, safety protocol and more. Please help us spread the word so our families are informed.

Our first day of school is 100% virtual on September 8. We will be virtual the first four weeks of school.

The plan can be found at sheldonisd.com/ start2020/