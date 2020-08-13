Pct. 2 sidewalk project set to begin in Galena Park

HARRIS COUNTY – Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is proud to announce that construction on the Port Houston Sidewalk project is scheduled to begin this month.

“It is our duty as elected officials and local leaders to take care of and serve our residents to the best of our abilities,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia. “This project is the perfect example of what can happen when we work together, and I’m thankful for our partners and their collaboration in making this much-needed improvement possible.”

This project is in partnership with Harris County Precinct 2, Port Houston, and the City of Galena Park.

Improvements include the construction of a 6- foot-wide, approximately 1.9-mile-long concrete sidewalk on Mercury Drive from the Galena Park Sports Complex to Holland Avenue.

“We at Port Houston are excited to partner with Harris County and the City of Galena Park in making a safe environment for children and adults to walk to their destinations,” said Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther. “The sidewalk project will create a solution for many residents near our facilities and provide an opportunity for us to continue the dialogue with local officials to support the communities near our properties.”

Construction, which was awarded to Greenscapes Six, LLC for $328,800, is expected to be complete by December 2020 with limited impacts to traffic.

“Another project delivered to the great people of Galena Park,” said Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Moya. “My gratitude and appreciation to Commissioner Adrian Garcia for his leadership and commitment to our community.”