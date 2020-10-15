Early Voting Oct. 13 thru 30

Election Day is November 3rd

Early voting started Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Harris County, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is November 3rd. Voters can go to any polling location, which can be located at www.harris votes.com. This year you will not be able to vote a straight ticket, so it will take longer to choose each candidate by name.

Important races include President Trump versus his challenger Joe Biden. Also Texas Senator John Cornyn is running against MJ Hegar, a war-wounded veteran.

U. S. Representatives that face challengers include Dan Crenshaw, Sheila Jackson Lee, Sylvia Garcia, and Brian Babin. All of these represent some part of local districts.

In state races, incumbents Dan Huberty and Briscoe Cain face challengers. Armando Walle, Senfronia Thompson, and Ana Hernandez are running unopposed in their districts.

Several Harris County races are of interest, including District Attorney Kim Ogg with a challenger, County Attorney Vince Ryan is not running so two new candidates are vying for his position, and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is running for reelection. Also up for election are the County Tax Collector-Assessor, and the County Clerk.

Two area Constable Districts have candidates running, in Precinct 2 Dan Vela vs. Jerry Garcia, one of whom will replace incumbent Chris Diaz, and in Precinct 3 incumbent Sherman Eagleton is running against Andre Hines.

Several local MUD districts, ESD districts, and school board trustees are also up for election, as discussed in the accompanying article on this page.

After much legal wrangling, the courts decided that mail-in ballots will have only one drop location, or can be mailed.