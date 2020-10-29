 Press "Enter" to skip to content

GP Yellowjackets “Steel Curtain” shuts out Marlins 56-0

Oct 29, 2020
#3 Arturo Garcia, Yellowjacket’s senior running back outruns Madison Marlins defense for his second touchdown of the game. (Photo by Allan Jamail)

By Allan Jamail

Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Houston’s HISD Dyer Field the visiting GPISD Yellowjackets varsity football team under the direction of Spiro Amarantos, Head Football Coach/Athletic Coordinator destroyed Houston’s James Madsion Marlins, 56-0.

The Yellowjackets forced to concentrate this season on an all-out defensive effort due to losing their senior quarterback Gabriel Pagan early in the season put-up a steel curtain Saturday. The Jackets defense shutout the Marlins for four quarters and held them to a mere 43 total offensive yards, making 2 pass interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Amarantos’s newly structured offense scored in all four quarters making 8 touchdowns (TD’s) with 349 yards on offense.

Leading rushers and TD’s were, Arturo Garcia (68 yds~2 TD), Kelly A’marion (51 yds~1 TD), River Medina (23 yds~1 TD), Raul Gonzalez (52 yds~2 TD), Jose Barrientos (67 yds~1 TD), Ivan Reyes (48 yds) and Johnson (1 yd~1 TD).

Pass receptions made by Oziel Trevino (23 yds) and Aaron Johnson (21 yds). Junior kicker Fernando Mendoza was perfect 8 for 8.

Other results, Yellowjacket Junior Varsity won 18 to 16 over Laporte and the Jacket’s freshman team won 33 to 9 over Spring Branch.

The Yellowjackets have a bye (no game) this week.

