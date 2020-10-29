GP Yellowjackets “Steel Curtain” shuts out Marlins 56-0

By Allan Jamail

Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Houston’s HISD Dyer Field the visiting GPISD Yellowjackets varsity football team under the direction of Spiro Amarantos, Head Football Coach/Athletic Coordinator destroyed Houston’s James Madsion Marlins, 56-0.

The Yellowjackets forced to concentrate this season on an all-out defensive effort due to losing their senior quarterback Gabriel Pagan early in the season put-up a steel curtain Saturday. The Jackets defense shutout the Marlins for four quarters and held them to a mere 43 total offensive yards, making 2 pass interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Amarantos’s newly structured offense scored in all four quarters making 8 touchdowns (TD’s) with 349 yards on offense.

Leading rushers and TD’s were, Arturo Garcia (68 yds~2 TD), Kelly A’marion (51 yds~1 TD), River Medina (23 yds~1 TD), Raul Gonzalez (52 yds~2 TD), Jose Barrientos (67 yds~1 TD), Ivan Reyes (48 yds) and Johnson (1 yd~1 TD).

Pass receptions made by Oziel Trevino (23 yds) and Aaron Johnson (21 yds). Junior kicker Fernando Mendoza was perfect 8 for 8.

Other results, Yellowjacket Junior Varsity won 18 to 16 over Laporte and the Jacket’s freshman team won 33 to 9 over Spring Branch.

The Yellowjackets have a bye (no game) this week.