140 million votes nationwide, Biden on top; Mayor Moya reelected in Galena Park; Constables Garcia, Eagleton win

HARRIS COUNTY – Voters went to the polls in record numbers for both early voting, and election day votes. In the county over 1,610,000 votes were recorded, and in the nation over 140,000,000 votes were cast.

Unofficial results have been tabulated for all but the Presidential race, where at press time five states were still counting, and with Joe Biden leading, Donald Trump has filed lawsuits challenging the results.

In Harris County, Biden received 56% of the vote, or 911,913 while Trump received 43% or 699,771 votes. However, statewide in Texas Trump had the lead, as did most Republicans seeking office.

For Texas Senator, John Cornyn was reelected over Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar.

Incumbent U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee was returned with 73% of the votes, and Sylvia Garcia with 71%.

For state office, Carol Alvarado was reelected for State Senate in District 6, and State Representatives reelected included Armando Walle, Senfronia Thompson, and Ana Hernandez, all running unopposed.

In a strongly contested race for District Attorney, Kim Ogg retained her seat with 54% of the vote, against challenger Mary Nan Huffman.

For Harris County Attorney, Christian Dashaun Menefee defeated John Nation with 55% of the vote in his favor. Menefee is the first minority race HC Attorney. He replaces the retiring Vince Ryan.

For Harris County Sheriff, the popular incumbent Ed Gonzalez defeated Joe Danna. Gonzalez had 57% of the vote, Danna 43%.

Two races had candidates trying to regain their old positions. For Tax Assessor-Collector, Ann Harris Bennett defeated the previous office holder Chris Daniel, with 53% of the vote. For County Clerk, Teneshia Hudspeth had 54% against previous clerk Stan Stanart.

Harris County had an important race for County Commissioner. With incumbent commissioner Steve Radack retiring, the voters in Precinct 5 sent another Republican to the panel. Tom Ramsey was elected with 52% of the vote, versus Michael Moore with 47%.

Two Constable races were followed with great interest. In Precinct 2, Jerry Garcia had defeated incumbent Chris Diaz in the primary, and in the general election he won over the Republican challenger Daniel Vela with 61.6% of the vote. Garcia had 51,333 votes, Vela had 32,103 votes.

In Constable district Precinct 3, popular incumbent Sherman Eagleton was challenged by Andre Hines. Eagleton got 60% of the vote, or 72,429 ballots, versus Hines 48,064 or 40%.

GALENA PARK

In a highly contested Mayorial race, incumbent Esmeralda Moya was returned to office, with 51% of the vote, or 1,3l8 ballots. Challengers Maria Cortez-Ochoa had 16% or 420 votes, and Barry Ponder garnered 33% or 863 votes.

On the Galena Park commissioner’s court, Zenaida Granados won 55% to return to Position 1; Veronica Garcia 67% for Position 3; and Maricela Serna got 51.4% for Position 4.

For Channelview school trustees, Shumona Collins had 51.4% and defeated Keith Liggett in Position 1, and Hector Martinez won over Steve Dennis with 59.7% in Position 2.

Galena Park ISD trustees elected to the board included Herbert Sanchez, with 42% for Position 5, and Noe Esparza with 56% for Position 6.