Census Parade emphasizes the need to Be Counted

Sylvia Garcia, County and City leaders join in effort

HARRIS COUNTY – U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia has organized an intense public effort to count as many residents of the area as possible, stating that federal dollars that are sent to the state, county, and city are dependent upon the number of people counted and living in the area.

To draw attention to the need to sign up in the Census, Garcia and other community leaders have organized “Census Caravans” that drive through neighborhoods and urge residents to complete their census forms. Garcia says it only takes 5 minutes to complete the questionnaire, and can be done in several different ways.

Last Saturday the Census Caravan drove through the streets of East Aldine. Authorities have noted that this is one of the areas where only a small percentage of the residents have registered.

Prior to the Caravan leaving on its neighborhood tour, community leaders spoke on the importance of a complete census count.

Mayor Turner noted in his remarks that only 40% of the eligible residents in the city have been counted so far. Only a few weeks remain until September 30, when the Census Bureau stops its field activities of counting. This includes door-knocking, online responses, over the phone, and by mail. After that the bureau will make adjustments and assumptions, and deliver a final count by December 31.

Sylvia Garcia had this to say in her remarks:

The Census will determine how billions of federal dollars will be allocated to communities like the Houston region and all across the country for education, school meals, healthcare, transportation, senior services, community centers, and much more.

YOU CAN HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE in our community by filling out the 2020 Census today! Remember to count every person in your household. If you are a parent, make sure to count your child. And if you have a roommate, please make sure to count him or her too.

You have three ways to fill out the Census:

— You can go to my2020census.gov to fill out the Census online;

— You can call 844- 330-2020 (English) or 844- 468-2020 (Spanish) to complete by phone; or

— You can mail in your completed Census.

Have you and your family already completed the 2020 Census?

Do your part today and get counted in the 2020 Census! It will make a big difference for everyone in the Houston region. If you have any questions, feel free to call my office at 832- 325-3150.